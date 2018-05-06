102 Not Out Box Office Collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor's Film Is Close To Rs 10 Crore

After a 'super-strong' opening, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out 'witnessed an upward trend' on Day 2 at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. On Friday, the film earned Rs 3.54 and Saturday's collections increased by over Rs 2 crore. On Day 2, 102 Not Out collected Rs 5.53 and the overall collection now stands at Rs 9.05 crore. "Strong word of mouth is translating into box office numbers. 102 Not Out witnesses an upward trend on Day 2. 57.10 per cent growth. It's all about maintaining the pace today (Sunday) and also on weekdays. Friday 3.52 crore, Saturday 5.53 crore. Total: Rs 9.05 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted. 102 Not Out opened to poor reviews but the box office figures didn't were affected by them.
Strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... #102NotOut witnesses an upward trend on Day 2... 57.10% growth... It's all about maintaining the pace today [Sun] and also on weekdays... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr. Total: 9.05 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave 102 Not Out 2 stars out of 5. "The primary issue is that 102 Not Out is too static. This lack of dynamism is both physical and emotional, since the film never goes anywhere, except for the older man becoming more and more overt in his emotional manipulation," he wrote.
Comments102 Not Out tracks the story of a 102-year-old man (Amitabh Bachchan) living with his 75-year-old son (Rishi Kapoor). The father is happy-go-lucky while the son is a bit sombre. 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, is based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi.
102 Not Out clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's Omerta, which is crores behind Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's film.