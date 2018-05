102 Not Out Box Office Collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor's Film Is Close To Rs 10 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Saturday's collections increased by over Rs 2 crore The overall collection now stands at Rs 9.05 crore 102 Not Out opened to poor review

Strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... #102NotOut witnesses an upward trend on Day 2... 57.10% growth... It's all about maintaining the pace today [Sun] and also on weekdays... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr. Total: 9.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018

After a ' super-strong' opening, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out 'witnessed an upward trend' on Day 2 at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. On Friday, the film earned Rs 3.54 and Saturday's collections increased by over Rs 2 crore. On Day 2,collected Rs 5.53 and the overall collection now stands at Rs 9.05 crore. "Strong word of mouth is translating into box office numbers.witnesses an upward trend on Day 2. 57.10 per cent growth. It's all about maintaining the pace today (Sunday) and also on weekdays. Friday 3.52 crore, Saturday 5.53 crore. Total: Rs 9.05 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.opened to poor reviews but the box office figures didn't were affected by them.Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor'sbox office report here.In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave2 stars out of 5. " The primary issue is that 102 Not Out is too static . This lack of dynamism is both physical and emotional, since the film never goes anywhere, except for the older man becoming more and more overt in his emotional manipulation," he wrote.tracks the story of a 102-year-old man (Amitabh Bachchan) living with his 75-year-old son (Rishi Kapoor). The father is happy-go-lucky while the son is a bit sombre., directed by Umesh Shukla, is based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi.clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's, which is crores behind Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's film.