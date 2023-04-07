Guess Who Is Celebrating World Health Day By Showing Off Her Toned Body

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta's Instagram timeline is all things fun. The fashion designer's social media game is always on point. Now, on the occasion of World Health Day, Masaba has shared a fun update with her online family. In the opening pic, we can see Masaba's back facing the camera. Next, we get a glimpse of her post-workout glow. Sharing the images, Masaba wrote, “Good Health is in. Filters are out! Happy World Health Day everyone.( Aam Ras is also in) One of the first comments came from Masaba's husband, actor Satyadeep Misra. He wrote, “Good Friday”, along with a set of emojis. Actor Sikandar Kher added a star emoji. Actress Sandhya Mridul wrote, “Whoaaaa.”



Masaba Gupta has been vocal about her fitness journey. She always tries to inspire her fans by sharing snippets of her workout routine. Recently, she dropped a video in which Masaba is seen working out with her coach Apoorv Mathur. Sharing the video, the fashion designer wrote, “Nobody knows what nonsense we do in our training sessions but somehow the body has been built. Welcome back, coach.”



Earlier this year, Masaba Gupta got married to long-term boyfriend Satyadeep Misra in a close-knit ceremony. At the time of announcing the happy news, she wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”



Masaba Gupta's wedding was the first occasion when her entire family came under one roof. Her wedding album also featured her dad, legendary West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus,” read her side note.

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba. The Netflix series also stars her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta.