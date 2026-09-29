Youth Action Summit 2027 In Berlin: Applications Open Till October 5

Youth Action Summit (YAS) 2027, an international youth conference is going to be held in Berlin, Germany, from January 11 to 14, 2027. The summit is organized by the Centre for Diplomatic Advancement (CDA) - an international organization empowering the next generation of global leaders through youth forums, diplomatic skills training, and cross-cultural programs.

The application process is currently underway and the last date to apply for the summit is October 5, 2026. The event will focus on diplomacy, leadership training, policy dialogue, and cross-cultural exchange.

Who Can Apply for the Summit?

According to the official website, the summit is open to candidates aged between 16 to 24 years, irrespective of nationality or educational background. Applicants must have a working knowledge of English, while no professional or working experience is required.

The sumit is designed for students, young professionals, entrepreneur activists and individuals interested in contributing to the global discussional leadership initiatives.

Scholarships and Benefits

The summit offers 50 fully funded scholarships, 100 partially funded scholarships and 100 forum access passes.

Candidates selected under the fully funded category will receive round trip airfare support, shared four star accommodation, Visa support, visa fee reimbursement and access to all summit sessions and workshops.

The benefits also include summit meals, networking events and an official certificate from the CDA along with a delegate kit and opportunities to interact with the participants from different countries.

The partially funded category covers accommodation, visa support, meals and summit access, while participants are required to arrange their own place tickets. The forum access category will provide candidates with free access to summit sessions, meals with candidates responsible for their own travel arrangements and accommodation,

Interested candidates must submit their applications through the official website before the deadline is over. Applicants will be asked to provide information about their motivation, leadership experience etc.