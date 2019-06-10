Your Chance For An Internship With Prof. CNR Rao, AR Rahman Is Here

Internship and training platform, Internshala, has launched the fourth edition of Intern with Icon (IwI).

Education | | Updated: June 10, 2019
New Delhi: 

Internship and training platform, Internshala, has launched the fourth edition of Intern with Icon (IwI). Through this initiative, the students will get an opportunity to apply for internships with 14 legendary icons from different walks of life. Various iconic personalities including Prof. C.N.R. Rao, A.R. Rahman, Arvind Kejriwal, Terence Lewis, Prof. H.C. Verma, Maneka Gandhi, Amit Luthra, Dr. J.P. Narayan, Ritesh Agarwal, Kamla Bhasin, Medha Patkar and Dualist Inquiry are going to be a part of this initiative. 

IwI is one of Internshala's flagship initiatives that bring once in a lifetime internship opportunities for the Indian students wherein they get to intern with the icons they idolise, work with them, and learn straight from them. 

This edition brings internships for students in various fields like research, content writing, business development, web development, talent management, journalism, client servicing, and physics experiment creation. 

The students can apply to the internships starting today until June 15, 2019.

"Intern with Icon is one of our initiatives which aims to create unique internships for the students and guide them towards a successful career journey," Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said on the launch of Intern with Icon.

He added, "In today's competitive time, Intern with Icon offers opportunities to the students that will not only give them an edge over their peers but also a chance to learn life-skills and industry-relevant skills directly from their icons and take inspiration from their experiences".

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

