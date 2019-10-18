Uttar Pradesh Bans Mobile Phone In Colleges, Universities

Yogi Adityanath government has already banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including Cabinet meetings.

Education | | Updated: October 18, 2019 15:19 IST
Higher Education Directorate issued the circular to ensure a 'better teaching environment for students


Lucknow: 

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has banned the use of mobile phones in colleges and universities in the state. A circular to this effect has been issued by the Directorate of Higher Education in Uttar Pradesh. The circular mentions a blanket ban on the use of mobile phones inside universities and colleges.

Students will no longer be allowed to take or use mobile phones inside universities and colleges. The ban is also applicable to teachers across all universities and colleges in the state.

The ban on the use of mobile phones is also applicable to teaching faculty of all UP universities and colleges.

The Directorate of Higher Education issued the circular to ensure a 'better teaching environment for students across all colleges and universities in the state'.

Yogi Adityanath has already banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including Cabinet meetings. 

The government observed that a large number of students and teachers were spending their valuable time on mobile phones during the college hours.

It may be noted that Yogi Adityanath has already banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including Cabinet meetings.

The decision was taken after some ministers and officers were found to be busy reading messages on WhatsApp during important meetings.

