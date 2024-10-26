Yantra India Limited Apprentices 2024: Registration Begins For 3,883 Posts, Check Details

Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Yantra India Limited has started accepting applications for its Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online application by visiting the official website at recruit-gov.com.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,883 vacancies for ITI and Non-ITI apprentices. The last date for online registration is November 21, 2024.

Documents Required

Voter ID Card

Passport

Driving License

Photo ID Card issued by Central/State Government

Student Identity Card with a photograph issued by a recognized school/college for their students

Nationalized Bank passbook with photograph

The official notification reads: "Candidates must fill in their personal details carefully. Candidates should ensure that their name, father's name, date of birth, and marks obtained match exactly with the details recorded in the Matriculation or equivalent certificate. Any deviation found during Document Verification may result in cancellation of candidature and debarment. Candidates are advised to indicate their active mobile number and valid e-mail ID in the online application and keep them active throughout the entire engagement process, as all important messages will be sent by email/SMS, which will be treated as deemed to have been read by the candidates."

Application Fee

Application fee for UR & OBC candidates: Rs 200 + GST (Non-refundable)

Application fee for SC/ST/Women/PWD/Others (Transgender): Rs 100 + GST (Non-refundable)

Applicants can make the payment using various options, including Internet Banking, debit card, credit card, CashCard, mobile wallets, IMPS, NEFT, UPI, and BHIM.

Once paid, fees cannot be refunded, reused, or adjusted under any circumstances.

Stipend

Non-ITI Candidates (Matriculation/10th Class pass): Rs. 6,000 per month

Ex-ITI Candidates (ITI Pass): Rs. 7,000 per month