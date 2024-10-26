Advertisement

Yantra India Limited Apprentices 2024: Registration Begins For 3,883 Posts, Check Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,883 vacancies for ITI and Non-ITI apprentices.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Yantra India Limited Apprentices 2024: Registration Begins For 3,883 Posts, Check Details
The last date for online registration is November 21, 2024.
Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Yantra India Limited has started accepting applications for its Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online application by visiting the official website at recruit-gov.com.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,883 vacancies for ITI and Non-ITI apprentices. The last date for online registration is November 21, 2024.

Documents Required

  • Voter ID Card
  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • Photo ID Card issued by Central/State Government
  • Student Identity Card with a photograph issued by a recognized school/college for their students
  • Nationalized Bank passbook with photograph

The official notification reads: "Candidates must fill in their personal details carefully. Candidates should ensure that their name, father's name, date of birth, and marks obtained match exactly with the details recorded in the Matriculation or equivalent certificate. Any deviation found during Document Verification may result in cancellation of candidature and debarment. Candidates are advised to indicate their active mobile number and valid e-mail ID in the online application and keep them active throughout the entire engagement process, as all important messages will be sent by email/SMS, which will be treated as deemed to have been read by the candidates."

Application Fee

Application fee for UR & OBC candidates: Rs 200 + GST (Non-refundable)

Application fee for SC/ST/Women/PWD/Others (Transgender): Rs 100 + GST (Non-refundable)

Applicants can make the payment using various options, including Internet Banking, debit card, credit card, CashCard, mobile wallets, IMPS, NEFT, UPI, and BHIM.

Once paid, fees cannot be refunded, reused, or adjusted under any circumstances.

Stipend

Non-ITI Candidates (Matriculation/10th Class pass): Rs. 6,000 per month
Ex-ITI Candidates (ITI Pass): Rs. 7,000 per month

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Yantra, Apprentice, Apprenrtice Job
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration To Begin On November 5, Check Details
Yantra India Limited Apprentices 2024: Registration Begins For 3,883 Posts, Check Details
KRCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration For 190 Posts Begins, Check Details
Next Article
KRCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration For 190 Posts Begins, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com