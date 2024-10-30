XAT 2025 Registration Window Closing Next Month, Check Details

XAT 2025 Registration: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) will close the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on November 30, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, xatonline.com.

XAT 2025: Important Dates

Registration opens: July 15, 2024

Registration closes: November 30, 2024

Admit card download: December 20, 2024

XAT Exam date: January 5, 2025, 2pm to 5.30pm

XAT 2025 Registration: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, xatonline.com

On the homepage, find and click on the 'Register' link

Once you have successfully registered, you will be prompted to verify your email address

Complete the XAT online registration form and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fees and click on 'Submit'

Save the application form and print it for future reference

XAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The XAT 2025 exam will consist of four key sections:

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning: Tests critical thinking and language skills.

Decision Making: Assesses the ability to solve ethical dilemmas and make sound decisions.

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: Focuses on mathematical and data analysis skills.

General Awareness: Evaluates knowledge of current events, business trends, and the financial landscape.

XAT 2025: Overview

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam used by top business schools in India for admission into PGDM and MBA programs. Registration for XAT 2025 began on July 15 and ends on November 30, 2024.

XAT 2025: Exam Centres

The XAT 2025 exam will be conducted across various cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of the mock test to boost their confidence and optimize their performance for the upcoming exam.