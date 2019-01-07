XAT 2019 Over; Experts Call It Moderately Difficult

XAT 2019 was concluded yesterday. The entrance exam, one of the toughest, was moderately difficult this year.

Education | Updated: January 07, 2019 14:01 IST
New Delhi: 

Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2019 concluded yesterday, on January 6, 2019. The exam was conducted from 10 am to 1:00 pm. Deemed a tough test, XAT 2019 lived up to its reputation with some difficult Verbal questions and some really tricky DM questions. The change that did surprise students was no Essay Writing section and lack of non-MCQ type questions, even though the mock test released a couple of days before the exam stated otherwise.

The test was divided into two parts. The first part was the usual XAT paper which had questions divided into three sections Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, and Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation. As stated by the XAT authorities earlier, the total time allotted for attempting these questions was 165 minutes.

The second part consisted of General Awareness questions. The total time allotted to this section was 15 minutes.

The Verbal and Logical Ability Section had 26 questions, same as last year. The section on Decision Making comprised 21 questions and the Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation section had 27 questions. Each question in Part A, carried 1 mark each and attracted -0.25 marks for every incorrect attempt. Part B had no negative marking. Furthermore, from this year the penalty for un-attempted questions went beyond 8 such questions had been doubled to -0.10 from -0.05 marks.

The section on General Knowledge did not have any negative marking and the marks scored in this section would be used for evaluation only after the initial screening, i.e., these will not be used for the shortlisting of candidates for the GWPI round.

Mr. Gautam Bawa from Career Launcher told us that the XAT 2019 question paper was Moderately Difficult. He also said that an attempt of 54-55 questions could be called a good attempt. According to him, the cut off for different institutes accepting XAT score this year should be on the following lines:

 


XLRI

XIMB

SP Jain

GIM

IMT

Great Lakes

Topic

BM

HRM

GMP

BM

HRM

VA

6-6.5
(78%ile)

6.5-7
(80%ile)

-

5.75-6
(75%ile)

5.75-6
(75%ile)

-

-

-

DM

8-8.5
(77%ile)

7.5-8
(72%ile)

-

7.75-8.10
(75%ile)

7.75-8.10
(75%ile)

-

-

-

QA

9.5-10
(88%ile)

5.5-6
(70%ile)

-

6.5-7
(75%ile)

6.5-7
(75%ile)

-

-

-

Total

27.5-29
(94+ile)

25.5-27
(92+ile)

19.25-19.5
(70+ %ile)

26-26.5
(90%ile)

25.5-26
(88%ile)

27-27.5
(93%ile)

24.2-24.5
(85%ile)

26-26.50
(90%ile)

22-22.5
(80%ile)

As for the exam, his section-wise prediction for first part of the question paper is given below:

Section

No. of Questions

Optimal Time in Mins

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Expected Cutoff

BM

HR

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning

26

50

Difficult

16-18

6-6.5

6.5-7

Decision Making

21

45

Moderate

16-17

8-8.5

7.5-8

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

27

70

Moderate

17-18

9.5-10

5.5-6

Total

74

 

Moderate - Difficult

54-55

27.5-29

25.5-27

The General Knowledge part according to him was moderately difficult and an attempt of 12-14 questions could be called a good attempt.

Mr. Ankur Jain, from T.I.M.E., too said that the paper was moderately difficult. His prediction of the cut off for XAT 2019 is given below:

Sectional Cutoffs

Verbal and Logical Ability: 7-8

Decision Making: 6-7

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation: 11-12

Overall Cutoff

XLRI BM: 32 - 34

XLRI HRM: 29 - 31

