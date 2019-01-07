XAT 2019 over, experts call it moderately difficult

Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT 2019 concluded yesterday, on January 6, 2019. The exam was conducted from 10 am to 1:00 pm. Deemed a tough test, XAT 2019 lived up to its reputation with some difficult Verbal questions and some really tricky DM questions. The change that did surprise students was no Essay Writing section and lack of non-MCQ type questions, even though the mock test released a couple of days before the exam stated otherwise.

The test was divided into two parts. The first part was the usual XAT paper which had questions divided into three sections Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, and Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation. As stated by the XAT authorities earlier, the total time allotted for attempting these questions was 165 minutes.

The second part consisted of General Awareness questions. The total time allotted to this section was 15 minutes.

The Verbal and Logical Ability Section had 26 questions, same as last year. The section on Decision Making comprised 21 questions and the Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation section had 27 questions. Each question in Part A, carried 1 mark each and attracted -0.25 marks for every incorrect attempt. Part B had no negative marking. Furthermore, from this year the penalty for un-attempted questions went beyond 8 such questions had been doubled to -0.10 from -0.05 marks.

The section on General Knowledge did not have any negative marking and the marks scored in this section would be used for evaluation only after the initial screening, i.e., these will not be used for the shortlisting of candidates for the GWPI round.

Mr. Gautam Bawa from Career Launcher told us that the XAT 2019 question paper was Moderately Difficult. He also said that an attempt of 54-55 questions could be called a good attempt. According to him, the cut off for different institutes accepting XAT score this year should be on the following lines:



XLRI XIMB SP Jain GIM IMT Great Lakes Topic BM HRM GMP BM HRM VA 6-6.5

(78%ile) 6.5-7

(80%ile) - 5.75-6

(75%ile) 5.75-6

(75%ile) - - - DM 8-8.5

(77%ile) 7.5-8

(72%ile) - 7.75-8.10

(75%ile) 7.75-8.10

(75%ile) - - - QA 9.5-10

(88%ile) 5.5-6

(70%ile) - 6.5-7

(75%ile) 6.5-7

(75%ile) - - - Total 27.5-29

(94+ile) 25.5-27

(92+ile) 19.25-19.5

(70+ %ile) 26-26.5

(90%ile) 25.5-26

(88%ile) 27-27.5

(93%ile) 24.2-24.5

(85%ile) 26-26.50

(90%ile) 22-22.5

(80%ile)

As for the exam, his section-wise prediction for first part of the question paper is given below:

Section No. of Questions Optimal Time in Mins Difficulty Level Good Attempts Expected Cutoff BM HR Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning 26 50 Difficult 16-18 6-6.5 6.5-7 Decision Making 21 45 Moderate 16-17 8-8.5 7.5-8 Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation 27 70 Moderate 17-18 9.5-10 5.5-6 Total 74 Moderate - Difficult 54-55 27.5-29 25.5-27

The General Knowledge part according to him was moderately difficult and an attempt of 12-14 questions could be called a good attempt.

Mr. Ankur Jain, from T.I.M.E., too said that the paper was moderately difficult. His prediction of the cut off for XAT 2019 is given below:

Sectional Cutoffs

Verbal and Logical Ability: 7-8

Decision Making: 6-7

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation: 11-12

Overall Cutoff

XLRI BM: 32 - 34

XLRI HRM: 29 - 31

