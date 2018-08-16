XAT 2019 Registration Next Week; Check Details

XAT 2019 Notification, Application Process, Syllabus, Exam Date, Other Details

For the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019, online registration will begin on August 20, 2018. The exam will be held on January 6, 2019 (10 am to 1 pm). XAT is held every year for XLRI and XAT associate institutes. The exam is organised by XLRI for XAMI members. There are 11 prestigious management schools which are XAMI members. Apart from these institutes, XAT score is accepted by a score of other prestigious institutes. Candidates can apply for XAT 2019 at xatonline.in.

Without late fees the XAT application fees is Rs 1700 and it is Rs 2000 with late fee.

Candidates should go through the instructions given in the official website of XAT 2019 for filling up the application form. The exam witnesses huge response from candidates every year. Therefore there are chances that the website may slow down. Candidates are therefore suggested to keep scanned images of photographs, signature and other certificates in hand before going for online application process.

The last date to apply for XAT 2019 is November 20.

