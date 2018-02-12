XAT 2018 Results Declared @ Xatonline.in; Here Is How To Download Your Scorecard Commencement of XAT 2018 Score Card download process will start from today and the download window will be closed on February 20, 2018.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 has been released on the official website of XAT exam . The exam is conducted every year by Xavier Association of management Institutes (XAMI). The official authority has already released the question paper and candidate responses for XAT 2018. The exam was conducted on January 7, 2018. The candidates would be able to download their individual score cards on the official website - www.xatonline.in now.XAT 2018 Score Card download process commence today and the download window will be closed on February 20, 2018.As per the official XAT bulletin, the results for XAT 2018 were tentatively scheduled to release on January 31 and the score cards were expected to release subsequently. However, there has been no announcement from XAMI about the result date yet.The students may access their XAT 2018 scorecard following steps given here:Step One: Go to the official website of XAT Exam 2018: www.xatonline.inStep Two: On the homepage, click on XAT 2018 resultsStep Three: In the new window, enter your log in details.Step Four: Download and take a print out of the result. XAT scores are accepted for admission to Post Graduate programmes in Management in 147 management institutes in the country. Some of the top-notch management institutes like Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai also accept the XAT scores.Click here for more Education News