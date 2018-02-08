XAT 2018: Result Expected Soon At Xatonline.in

As per the official XAT bulletin, the results for XAT 2018 were tentatively scheduled to release on January 31 and the score cards were expected to release subsequently. However, there has been no announcement from XAMI about the result date yet.
XAT 2018 Results: How to download?
Step 2: On the homepage, click on XAT 2018 results
Step 3: In the new window, enter your log in details.
Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result.
XAT scores are accepted for admission to Post Graduate programmes in Management in 147 management institutes in the country. Some of the top-notch institutes which accept XAT score are:
- Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur
- SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
- TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal
- Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
- Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
- Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar
- Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai
- Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai
- Goa Institute of Management, Goa
- Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore