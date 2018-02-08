XAT 2018: Result Expected Soon At Xatonline.in The result for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 is expected to be released soon on the official website. The exam is conducted every year by Xavier Association of mnagaement Institutes (XAMI).

Share EMAIL PRINT XAT 2018: Result Expected Soon At Xatonline.in New Delhi: The result for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 is expected to be released soon on the official website. The exam is conducted every year by Xavier Association of mnagaement Institutes (XAMI). The official authority has already released the question paper and candidate responses for XAT 2018. The exam was conducted on January 7, 2018. After the result declaration candidates would be able to download their individual score cards on the official website - www.xatonline.in.



As per the official XAT bulletin, the results for XAT 2018 were tentatively scheduled to release on January 31 and the score cards were expected to release subsequently. However, there has been no announcement from XAMI about the result date yet.



XAT 2018 Results: How to download?



Step 1: Go to the official website: www.xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on XAT 2018 results

Step 3: In the new window, enter your log in details.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result.



XAT scores are accepted for admission to Post Graduate programmes in Management in 147 management institutes in the country. Some of the top-notch institutes which accept XAT score are: Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar

Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore Click here for more



