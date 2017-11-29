XAT 2018 Registration Ends On November 30; Know How To Apply

XAT 2018: How to apply
XAT 2018 Registration Ends On November 30 @ Xatonline.in; Know How To Apply
The online registration link can be found on the official website: www.xatonline.in.
For initial registration candidate would need to provide their name, contact details, and email id. This would generate a provisional XAT ID and Password. Use this XAT ID and password to login to your account and complete your application form.
The XAT Registration Fee without late fee is Rs. 1650 and with late fee is Rs. 2000. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 500.
The registration fee can be paid via both online and offline mode. Through online mode, candidates can pay the fee through credit card, debit card, and netbanking. Through offline mode, candidates can pay the fee a fee challan at nearest IDBI bank branch or through a demand draft issued from any bank in favor of "XLRI Jamshedpur", payable at Jamshedpur. After making the Demand Draft, applicants would need to update the DD details in their XAT application.
XAT 2018 Exam Structure
XAT 2018 will be a computer based test. The exam will have the following sections:
Quantitative Ability
English Language and Logical Reasoning
Decision Making
GK
Essay
