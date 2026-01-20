World Bank Invites Applications For Internship Programme, Check Key Details

Looking to build a global career with one of the world's most influential institutions? The World Bank Group has opened applications for its flagship WBG Pioneers Internship 2026, inviting undergraduate and postgraduate students to apply between January 19 and February 17, 2026. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their application through the official website.

The WBG Pioneers programme offers a structured learning experience combined with hands-on professional exposure. Selected interns will work on high-impact projects, contribute to global development initiatives, and gain first-hand insight into the mission and operations of the World Bank Group.

Why Apply?

The WBG Pioneers programme provides an opportunity to gain practical experience while contributing to global development work. Candidates interested in operations and support functions across diverse fields are encouraged to apply.

These areas include economics, investment and portfolio management, human development (public health, education, nutrition, and population), social sciences (anthropology and sociology), agriculture, environment, engineering, urban planning, natural resource management, private sector development, and corporate support functions such as accounting, communications, human resources, information technology, and finance.

Become a World Bank Group Pioneer.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧 𝟏𝟗 – 𝐅𝐞𝐛 𝟏𝟕, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.



Join a live info session to learn how to apply and ask questions:

• Jan 21, 11 AM ET (HQ+LAC) – https://t.co/GrKosdOJhy

•… pic.twitter.com/hznhYWW7EE — World Bank (@WorldBank) January 19, 2026

As interns, participants will actively contribute to ongoing projects across key sectors of the World Bank Group, including health, education, economics, environment, agriculture, urban development, transport, digital development, energy, private sector development, and corporate operations.

Interns will work closely with professionals, develop their skills, and gain insight into how the organisation supports global development goals.

In addition to professional exposure, selected candidates will receive an hourly stipend. However, interns will be required to arrange their own accommodation. Based on business requirements, internship positions are available in Washington, DC, as well as World Bank Group country offices.

Eligibility Criteria

For the Undergraduate Track, applicants must be final-year undergraduate students.

For the Postgraduate Track, applicants must be currently pursuing a master's degree or PhD.

For both tracks, candidates may have 0 to 6 years of professional experience. Strong computing and technical skills will be considered an advantage.

The programme aims to attract top global talent and encourages applications from individuals with diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Application Process

Applicants must upload the following documents while applying:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Statement of Interest

Proof of enrolment or education transcript

For undergraduate applicants, the transcript must clearly indicate final-year bachelor's status. For postgraduate applicants, the transcript should confirm enrolment in a master's or PhD programme.

Once submitted, applications cannot be edited or updated. Applicants will receive an email confirmation containing their application number.

Selection Timeline

Candidates shortlisted for interviews will be notified by March 2026. Final selections will also be completed in March.

The WBG Pioneers 2026 cohort will begin in April 2026. The internship programme will be held from April to September, with interns joining at different points within this period.