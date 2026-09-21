Will Delhi-NCR Schools Be Closed On September 22? Check Latest Update

Students and parents across India are searching for updates on whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday. However, there is no uniform holiday schedule for the entire country, as school closures depend on state government notifications, board guidelines, local celebrations, and decisions taken by individual institutions.

The main festival associated with a holiday on this date is Karam Puja. As per the 2026 holiday calendars released by some states, West Bengal and Assam have included Karam Puja as an official holiday. Schools and government institutions in these states are expected to remain closed, while students in other regions should follow their regular academic schedule unless their school announces a separate break.

In West Bengal, government schools and other state-controlled educational institutions will observe a holiday on September 22 for Karam Puja. The state Finance Department issued a notification on September 16 confirming the holiday. The order also covers government offices, statutory bodies, boards, corporations, municipalities, panchayats, and other organisations under state administration.

Karam Puja holds cultural importance in several parts of West Bengal, particularly in districts such as Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur. The festival is also widely observed among Adivasi communities and in some areas of North Bengal.

Assam has also listed September 22 as a holiday for Karam Puja in its official 2026 holiday calendar. The festival holiday follows September 21, which is observed as the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. Students are advised to confirm with their schools, as some institutions may adjust their calendars independently.

For students in Delhi-NCR, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, September 22 may not be a holiday. Schools in these areas usually follow their respective board and institutional calendars.

Private schools may also follow different schedules. Parents and students should check official school notices, websites, apps, or communication channels for the final confirmation before making holiday plans.