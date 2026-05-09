Which Are The Top 10 Joint MBA Programmes In 2026? Check Full List Here

Planning to pursue an MBA across countries and not ready to limit your learning to just one nation? A joint Executive MBA could be a strong option for professionals looking to scale their careers, enhance leadership skills, and aim for high-paying roles. Management degree holders globally are often seen securing competitive packages and building strong career trajectories across industries.

The QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026 for Joint Programmes highlight 31 global programmes delivered across multiple institutions and countries. The rankings feature some of the world's most prestigious business schools offering cross-border learning experiences and international exposure.

Not ready to stay in just one country for your MBA? Then a joint MBA might be worth considering.



The Trium Global MBA, delivered across @StudyLSE, @NYUStern, and @HECParis, takes the top spot this year.



View the full ranking: https://t.co/7ShqcJwi1E#EMBA #JointMBAs pic.twitter.com/Ksqeh4PMST — QS World University Rankings (@worlduniranking) May 8, 2026

At the top of the list this year is the Trium Global MBA, jointly delivered by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the New York University Leonard N Stern School of Business, and HEC Paris. The programme has secured Rank 1 with an overall score of 100, standing out for its strong performance across all indicators, particularly in diversity and thought leadership.

QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026: Top Joint Programmes

1. Trium Global MBA (LSE - NYU Stern - HEC Paris)

Location: London / US / France

Overall Score: 100

2. UCLA-NUS Executive MBA

Location: Singapore & US

Overall Score: 99.7

3. EMBA Global (London Business School - Columbia Business School)

Location: London / United Kingdom

Overall Score: 92.9

4. Tsinghua-INSEAD Executive MBA

Location: Beijing, China (Mainland)

Overall Score: 92.6

5. Kellogg-WHU Executive MBA

Location: Germany

Overall Score: 83.7

5. Kellogg/HKUST Executive MBA

Location: Hong Kong / US

Overall Score: 83.7

7. IE-Brown Executive MBA

Location: Spain / US

Overall Score: 82.8

8. ESSEC & Mannheim Executive MBA

Location: France / Germany / Singapore

Overall Score: 79.9

9. Rotman-SDA Bocconi Global Executive MBA

Location: Italy / Canada

Overall Score: 77

10. Guanghua-Kellogg Executive MBA

Location: Beijing, China (Mainland)

Overall Score: 71.8

The rankings highlight the increasing demand for globally integrated MBA programmes that combine academic excellence with international exposure. These joint degrees are designed to equip executives with cross-border leadership skills and a global business perspective, reflecting the evolving nature of management education.