What's New In CBSE Board Exams 2026: All You Need To Know

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released tentative dates for the 2026 Board Examinations. According to the official notification, exams will be conducted from February 17 to July 15, 2026.

In a major reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE will, for the first time, conduct two Class 10 board examinations annually. The move aims to reduce exam stress, discourage coaching dependence, and encourage continuous learning.

First Exam: February 17 to March 6, 2026

Second Exam: May 5 to May 20, 2026

Proposed Examination Scheme

Both exams will cover the full syllabus of the academic year.

Core subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English, will be held on fixed dates.

Regional and foreign languages will be conducted in a single day, while other subjects will be scheduled over 2-3 days based on student combinations.

Student Categories And Eligibility

All students must appear in the first examination.

Students can improve performance in up to three subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or languages) during the second examination.

Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed under the "Essential Repeat" category and can reappear only the following year.

Special provisions will be made for sports students, winter-bound schools, and CWSN (Children With Special Needs) candidates.

Results And Post-Examination Process

First exam results: April 2026

Second exam results: June 2026

Performance in the first exam will be available on DigiLocker for provisional admission to Class 11.

Merit certificates and passing documents will be issued after the second exam.

Facilities for photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation will be available after the second exam results.

Additional Reforms