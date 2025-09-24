What's New In CBSE Board Exams 2026: All You Need To Know

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Exams will be conducted from February 17 to July 15.
CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released tentative dates for the 2026 Board Examinations. According to the official notification, exams will be conducted from February 17 to July 15, 2026.
In a major reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE will, for the first time, conduct two Class 10 board examinations annually. The move aims to reduce exam stress, discourage coaching dependence, and encourage continuous learning.
First Exam: February 17 to March 6, 2026
Second Exam: May 5 to May 20, 2026
Proposed Examination Scheme
- Both exams will cover the full syllabus of the academic year.
- Core subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English, will be held on fixed dates.
- Regional and foreign languages will be conducted in a single day, while other subjects will be scheduled over 2-3 days based on student combinations.
Student Categories And Eligibility
- All students must appear in the first examination.
- Students can improve performance in up to three subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or languages) during the second examination.
- Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed under the "Essential Repeat" category and can reappear only the following year.
- Special provisions will be made for sports students, winter-bound schools, and CWSN (Children With Special Needs) candidates.
Results And Post-Examination Process
- First exam results: April 2026
- Second exam results: June 2026
- Performance in the first exam will be available on DigiLocker for provisional admission to Class 11.
- Merit certificates and passing documents will be issued after the second exam.
- Facilities for photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation will be available after the second exam results.
Additional Reforms
- Both exams will serve as supplementary exams, eliminating the need for a separate supplementary schedule.
- Internal assessments and practicals will be conducted only once per academic year.
- Over time, CBSE may explore modular, semester-wise, or level-based assessments to further reduce student pressure.
- Schools have been directed to inform parents and students about the new policy and ensure accurate submission of subject data for the List of Candidates (LOC).