CBSE Board Exam 2026: Detailed Sample Paper Of Accountancy

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2025-26. The board exams for both the classes will begin on February 17, 2026.

Providing students multiple opportunities to improve their performance, the board has decided to conduct two board exams for Class 10 this year.

To help students familiarise themselves with the new examination pattern, CBSE has released sample papers for all subjects. The board has advised students to carefully go through these papers to understand the types of questions, marking schemes, and paper formats.

The following is a sample question paper of Accountancy:

What is meant by ‘Merging a range of cells'? How is it done? State the steps to split a merged cell.

State steps to be taken in preparation of a chart.



OR

What are the uses of ‘Error Alert tab'?

State any three limitations of Computerised Accounting System.

What is encryption and how is it helpful in CAS?



A sequential code refers to code applied to some documents where:

(A) Account heads are assigned to documents

(B) Numbers and letters are assigned in consecutive order

(C) Special names are given to accounts

(D) Documents are arranged in special sequence

OR

Name the Accounting information sub-system which is linked with other sub-systems

Or obtaining information about cost and expenses:

(A) Cash and Bank sub-system

(B) Costing sub-system

(C) Expense accounting sub-system

(D) Final accounts sub-system



Which of the following is not an advantage of computerised accounting system?

(A) Timely generation of reports in desired format

(B) Ensures effective control over the system

(C) Faster obsolescence of technology

(D) Confidentiality of data is maintained

To see all available shape styles of a chart, which of the following buttons is clicked?

(A) More

(B) Chart tool

(C) Picture

(D) Custom



A ‘legend' can be repositioned on the chart:

(A) On the right side only

(B) On the left side only

(C) On the bottom of x-axis

(D) Anywhere

OR

The need for codification is for:

(A) the generation of mnemonic codes

(B) securing the accounting reports

(C) easy processing of data and keeping records

(D) the encryption of data



Raju, Rinku and Munni were partners sharing Profits & Losses in the ratio 3:1:1. They admitted Chunni into partnership for 1/5 share. It was decided that Munni will have 1/4 share in future profits. Goodwill of the firm was valued at ₹ 3,20,000 and Chunni was unable to bring anything. Calculate New Ratio, Sacrificing Ratio and journalise for goodwill at the time of admission of Chunni.

OR

Yashasvi, Nitish and Harshit were partners sharing Profit &Loss in the ratio 5:3:2. W.e.f 01 April, 2025, they decided to share future Profit &Loss in the ratio 4:3:2. On the date of reconstitution Goodwill was appearing in the books of ₹ 4,00,000. Goodwill of the firm was valued at ₹ 7,20,000 on the date of reconstitution. Determine gain or sacrifice for each partner and pass necessary entries.



Hemant and Pankaj were partners sharing Profit & Loss in the ratio of 3:2. The firm was dissolved on March 31, 2024 and the following balances were appearing in the books of the firm.

a. Hemant's Loan ₹ 80,000

b. Ruby's Loan ₹ 50,000

c. Creditors ₹ 1,00,000

d. Capital Balances after all adjustments – Hemant ₹ 1,60,000 and Pankaj - ₹ 1,40,000 Assets of the firm realised at ₹ 6,00,000. You are required to show the amounts and order of payments as per section 48 of Indian Partnership Act 1932 at the time of Dissolution of the firm.



On January 01, 2025 Ritu Ltd. Issued ₹ 40,00,000, 8% Debentures of ₹ 100 each at 5% discount to be redeemed at 10% premium at the end of 5 years. Balance in Securities Premium on the date of such issue was of ₹ 2,70,000. Pass entries for Issue of debentures.



Ankur and Vikram were partners sharing Profits &Losses in the ratio 3:2. They decided to share future Profits & Losses equally. On the date of reconstitution there was Investment Fluctuation Reserve of ₹ 4,00,000 in the books of accounts. Pass entries in the following cases

A. Value of Investment reduced by ₹ 2,50,000.

B. Value of Investment increased by ₹ 5,00,000.



Sapphire Ltd. Was registered with an authorised capital of ₹ 80,00,000 divided into 4,00,000 shares of ₹ 20 each. Company offered and issued 1,50,000 shares at a premium of ₹ 4 per share payable as ₹ 7 on application (including ₹ 1 premium), ₹ 12 on allotment (including ₹ 2 premium) and balance on first call. Rancho, holding 10,000 shares failed to pay allotment and call money. Another shareholder Sultan holding 5,000 shares failed to pay the call money. All the shares held by Rancho were forfeited and of these 8,000 were reissued at ₹ 22 per share as fully paid. Show Share Capital sub head as it would in the Balance Sheet of Sapphire ltd. along with notes to Account as per the Companies Act 2013.



Amit, Sumit and Pulkit were partners sharing Profit &Loss in the ratio 5:3:2. Their Capitals were ₹ 8,00,000; ₹ 7,00,000 and ₹ 5,00,000 respectively. According to Partnership Deed:-

(a) Interest on Capital @ 10% p.a.

(b) Salary to Amit ₹ 10,000 p.m and Pulkit ₹ 15,000 per quarter.

(c) Commission to Sumit ₹ 70,000.

(d) Sumit was being guaranteed that his share of profits will not be less than ₹ 65,000. Deficiency if any will be borne by Amit and Pulkit equally. Ignoring the above terms the profits of ₹ 6,00,000, for the year ended March 31, 2025 were divided equally between partners. You are required to pass necessary adjustment entry. Show your workings clearly.



Alok, Deepak and Manish were partners sharing Profit &Loss in the ratio 5:3:2. Deepak retired on March 31, 2025. On this date his dues after all adjustments related to Revaluation Gain/Loss, Accumulated Profits/Losses and Goodwill treatment came out to be ₹ 6,40,000. He was paid ₹ 40,000 through Furniture on retirement and it was agreed to pay balance in three equal annual instalments together with interest as per the rate permissible by act, in the absence of any agreement. First instalment being paid on March 31, 2026. You are required to pass entry for immediate payment to Deepak on retirement and prepare Deepak's Loan Account till it is finally closed.



Space Ventures Limited was registered with an authorised capital of ₹ 20,00,000 divided into 2,00,000 shares of ₹ 10 each. The company offered 80,000 shares for public subscription payable ₹ 4 on application and ₹ 7 on allotment (including ₹ 1 premium). Public had applied for 1,10,000 shares and pro-rata allotment was made in the ratio of 5:4. Remaining applications were rejected. Mukta, holding 6,000 shares failed to pay allotment money. Her shares were being forfeited and later re-issued 4,000 shares at a discount of ₹ 2 per share. Pass necessary entries in the books of Space Ventures Ltd.

OR

Chitinoor Ltd. invited applications for 2,00,000 shares of ₹ 10 each payable ₹ 3 on application, ₹ 5 on allotment (including ₹ 1 premium) and balance on call. Applications were received for 3,00,000 shares out of which 20% applications were rejected and remaining were allotted on pro-rata basis. Rohan, an applicant of 12,000 shares failed to pay allotment money and Mohan holding 8,000 shares paid the entire money along with allotment. Subsequently the call was made, all the money was duly received except from Rohan. Later on, company issued a notice to Rohan to pay the balance in 15 days failing which his shares would be forfeited. Rohan cleared his dues within the stipulated time period. Journalise.