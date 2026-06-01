What Rank Is Considered Good In JEE Advanced 2026? Closing Ranks For Top IITs

With the JEE Advanced 2026 result now declared, many students are trying to understand one key question - is my rank good enough for an IIT? The answer depends on the college and branch a candidate is aiming for. While top IITs and courses like Computer Science Engineering (CSE) usually require very high ranks, students with ranks in the thousands can also get admission to IITs through the counselling process, depending on the branch and institute they choose.

For many aspirants, a "good rank" is not only about getting into an IIT, but also about securing a preferred branch. Students targeting CSE at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi or IIT Madras generally need ranks within the top few hundred. In contrast, branches such as Mechanical, Civil, Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering often have higher closing ranks during counselling.

In simple terms, here is what students can expect based on previous JoSAA counselling trends:

AIR 1-100: Strong chances of getting CSE or other top branches at leading IITs such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

Strong chances of getting CSE or other top branches at leading IITs such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras. AIR 100-500: Good chances of getting branches like CSE, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering or related courses in top IITs.

Good chances of getting branches like CSE, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering or related courses in top IITs. AIR 500-2,000: Students may get good options in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Chemical Engineering in older IITs, along with some high-demand branches in newer IITs.

Students may get good options in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Chemical Engineering in older IITs, along with some high-demand branches in newer IITs. AIR 2,000-5,000: Chances remain strong for admission to many IITs, depending on branch preference and category.

Chances remain strong for admission to many IITs, depending on branch preference and category. AIR 5,000-10,000: Students may still secure seats in newer IITs or less competitive branches in established IITs.

However, there is no single rank that can be considered "good" for every student. A rank that may not help secure one branch in a top IIT could still open doors to a good course at another institute. Admission also depends on factors such as seat availability, category, counselling rounds and the choices filled during counselling.

Students should also remember that closing ranks can change slightly every year based on competition, seat intake and branch demand. Therefore, previous-year trends can provide a useful reference but should not be treated as the final benchmark.

After qualifying JEE Advanced, candidates will now participate in counselling through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), where seats will be allotted based on rank, category and the preferences filled by students.