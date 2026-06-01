JEE Advanced Topper Shubham Kumar Reveals "Biggest Reason" For His Success

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee late Sunday night declared the results for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced, and in IIT's Delhi Zone, Shubham Kumar secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Kabir Chhillar (AIR 2).

Kumar and Chhillar are students of a Kota coaching centre. Speaking about his preparation, Shubham, who originally hails from Gaya and wants to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay, said he credits his success to teachers' guidance, regular practice, and family support.

"I attribute the credit for my success to the guidance provided by my faculty members, my consistent practice, and the unwavering support of my family," he said. "I aspire to pursue a BTech degree in Computer Science (CS) from IIT Bombay," he said.

"The biggest reason behind my success is my teachers. I always listened carefully to what they taught and followed their methods while studying. Every topic was explained from the basics, which helped me build strong concepts," he added.

According to Shubham, he studied for nearly six to eight hours daily on his own. He revised topics taught in class on the same day and practised questions regularly.

"I focused more on weak topics. There was pressure at times, but I turned it into motivation. I stayed focused on my goal and believed in myself," he said.

Shubham has been a regular classroom student at a private coaching institute in Kota for the last two years. His father, Shiv Kumar, is a businessman, and his mother, Kanchan Devi, is a homemaker. He had scored 98.5 per cent marks in Class 10.

JEE Advanced is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs. Students who have qualified the exam will now be able to take part in counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.