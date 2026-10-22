This Emerging Engineering Career In India Could Pay Up To Rs 1 Crore A Year

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve and transform industries, new technology roles are emerging that go beyond traditional coding. As businesses increasingly integrate AI into their operations, they need engineers who can work directly with customers, understand business requirements, and take AI solutions from concept to deployment. This is where Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) come in.

Emerging as a specialised career path in India, Forward Deployed Engineering bridges the gap between AI innovation and real-world business outcomes. For engineers with the right mix of technical expertise, deployment skills, and customer-facing experience, the role could also offer significant earning potential.

A report titled India's FDE Opportunity, released on Thursday by Scaler, an AI-native technology education company, and CyberMedia Research (CMR), examines enterprise demand, workforce readiness, compensation, and career pathways in Forward Deployed Engineering.

Based on insights from 1,000 software engineers and 200 enterprise technology decision-makers across eight metropolitan cities and select Tier 2 cities, the report highlights the growing demand for FDEs. While 88 per cent of Indian enterprises expect demand for FDE capabilities to increase by 2030, only 1 per cent of engineers currently work in explicitly designated FDE roles.

The report also identifies a gap in awareness about career pathways. Nine in 10 engineers are unaware of a structured route to upskill for FDE roles, even as 58 per cent say they are looking to transition into these positions.

"The capabilities enterprises value most in FDEs are applied AI, taking products into production, and working directly with customers. These are also the areas where engineers feel least confident. Coding, once the clearest differentiator, is now just the starting point: enterprises are twice as likely to test candidates on deployment skills as on coding," the report states.

For engineers who develop these specialised capabilities, the financial prospects could be significant. According to the report, 80 per cent of engineers working in explicitly designated FDE roles earn between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 1 crore annually.