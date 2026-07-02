What Is Cyber Hygiene Certificate Course? CBSE Asks Schools To Promote Internet Safety

Cyber Hygiene Certificate Course: In a circular issued in June this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a nationwide campaign to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene practices among students, teachers, and parents.

As part of this initiative, the board has requested all CBSE schools to participate in the Cyber Hygiene Certificate Course. "Awareness is our strongest preventive tool. By reaching students, teachers and parents through schools, we are creating a culture of cyber safety that can help protect families and communities from emerging online threats," I4C Director Nishant Kumar stated.

What Is Cyber Hygiene?

The National Education Policy 2020 recognises cyber hygiene as a crucial component of modern education, emphasising its integration into school curricula as digital technologies become increasingly prevalent in learning environments.

The policy extends beyond basic computer skills to encompass responsible online behavior, data protection, and safe internet practices, aligning with NEP's vision of preparing students for a technology-driven future.

"Cyber hygiene empowers everyone to stay informed and adaptable in the face of the rapidly evolving digital environment," the Central Institute of Education Technology, a constituent unit of NCERT stated.

About Cyber Hygiene Certificate Course

The I4C has created a short (2.5 hour) cyber hygiene certificate course which is available on the home page of I4C website, i4c.mha.gov.in. The CBSE has encouraged students, teachers and parents to take the course.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has defined it as a "crisp, smart and practical e-learning course designed especially for common citizens". According to the official website, in just four to five hours, this interactive programme can empower participants to stay safe from today's fastest-growing online threats.

"Through simple videos, real-life examples, and easy-to-understand modules, you will learn how to protect your money, identity, devices, and personal data," the official website stated.

"From digital payments and social media safety to spotting fraud calls, fake links, investment traps, and cyber scams - this course covers everything you need to be a smart and secure digital citizen," it added.

Who Can Attend This Course?

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, anyone, from students, working professionals, government employees to senior citizens, can attend this programme.

CBSE Asks Schools To Encourage Students And Parents

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the CBSE has directed its affiliated schools to promote cyber safety by encouraging students, teachers and parents to enroll in a 2.5-hour cyber hygiene certification course and establish cyber clubs to organise monthly awareness activities.

The initiative "aims to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene among students, teachers and parents," a senior board official said. "This is crucial as children's increasing use of digital platforms exposes them to online risks, including grooming, cyberbullying, identity theft, online harassment, and financial cyberfraud," they added.

What Schools Can Do?

The board has advised schools to organise activities such as quizzes, speeches, poster-making competitions, pledge drives, debates, and awareness sessions on the first Wednesday of every month, observed as "Cyber Jagrookta Diwas".

Schools may also integrate cyber awareness into annual events, parent-teacher interactions and special campaigns. Officials have advised schools to circulate a cyber safety pledge among students, asking them to get their parents' signatures. The pledge focuses on safe online practices, responsible social media use, and basic cyber hygiene.

CBSE has asked schools to display cyber awareness advisories on parent portals, share a cybercrime awareness comic book prepared by MHA, encourage students and parents to follow "Cyberdost" on social media and use interactive awareness material such as the cyber awareness "Snake and Ladder" game.