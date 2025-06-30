West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon, Check Expected Date

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

WBJEE Result 2025: How To Download WBJEE Result?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on "Sign in" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

WBJEE Result 2025: Past Year Trends

In 2023, the WBJEE results were released on May 26 and on June 6 for the 2024 examinations.

In 2022, the result for WBJEE was declared on June 17.

Based on the past year's trends and taking into consideration that the month of May and June have passed, it could be anticipated that the results for WBJEE 2025 will be released in the month of July.

Students who clear the examinations will be required to go through the counselling process where they will be given admission based on their scores and ranks.

Students can stay updated regarding the results through the official website.