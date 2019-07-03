WBJEE Counselling 2019: First Seat Allotment List Released For Engineering Admission

WBJEE Counselling 2019: WBJEE first seat allotment list released on wbjee.in

WBJEE Counselling 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, has released the first round allotment result for WBJEE Counselling 2019. Students can check the allotment status and opening and closing ranks for first counselling from the official WBJEE website. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State.

WBJEE Counselling 2019 First Allotment List: How To check?

Step one: Go to official WBJEE website: www.wbjeeb.in

Step two: Click on the WBJEE Counselling 2019 link on the home page.

Step three: Click on the link to view result of seat allotment round I.

Step four: Click on the link for seat allotment and check your status. Students who are satisfied with their allotment can pay the seat acceptance fee.

WBJEE Counselling 2019 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

Students who have been allotted a seat in the first list can report at the Reporting Centre with requisite documents and admission fees from July 4 to July 7, 2019.

The documents required at the time of reporting are as follows:

For Candidates domiciled in West Bengal:

1) Rank Card for verification of candidates' eligibility.

2) Provisional Allotment Letter (To be downloaded and printed by the

candidate)

3) Confirmation Page of WBJEE-2019.

4) Madhyamik or 10th Standard Admit Card or Certificate (Original and self-attested copy) for name and age verification.

5) Caste Certificate (Original and self-attested copy) for SC f ST I OBC-A I OBC-B category verification.

6) Physically Challenged Certificate (Original and self-attested copy) for PwD category verification

7) Income Certificate (Original and self-attested copy) for TFW category verification.

8) Madhyamik or 10th Standard Mark Sheet (Original and self-attested copy) for English subject mark verification

9) Higher Secondary or '10+2' Standard Mark-Sheet (Original and self-attested copy) for aggregate as well as subject wise marks verification.

10) Architecture Course NATA/JEE (Main) 2019 Paper-2 Certificate/Mark-Sheet (Original and self-attested copy) for verification for candidates allotted Architecture seats.

11) Domicile Certificate (Original and self-attested copy)

12) 'YES UPGRADATION' or 'NO UPGRADATION' option form (To be downloaded and printed by the candidate).

For Candidates domiciled outside West Bengal:

1) Rank Card for verification of candidates' eligibility.

2) Provisional Allotment Letter (To be downloaded and printed by the

candidate)

3) Confirmation Page of WBJEE-2019.

4) Madhyamik or 10th Standard Admit Card or Certificate (Original and self-attested copy) for name and age verification.

5) Madhyamik or 10th Standard Mark Sheet (Original and self-attested copy) for English subject mark verification

6) Higher Secondary or '10+2' Standard Mark-Sheet (Original and self-attested copy) for aggregate as well as subject wise marks verification.

7) Architecture Course NATA/JEE (Main) 2019 Paper2 Certificate/Mark-Sheet (Original and self-attested copy) for verification for candidates allotted Architecture seats.

8) 'YES UPGRADATION' or 'NO UPGRADATION' option form (To be downloaded and printed by the candidate).

