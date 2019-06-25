WBJEE Counselling Registration Begins @ Wbjeeb.nic.in; Details Here

WBJEE counselling registration can be completed on wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board or WBJEEB has started the registration process for WBJEE counselling 2019 today. The registration process for counselling in various technical courses in West Bengal can be completed on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The registration and choice filling window will be open till June 29. The seat allocation results for the first round will be announced on July 3, according to the schedule announced by WBJEEB. The admission process is expected to close by July 20, 2019.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) result 2019 was released online on June 20 and the rank lists were announced two dates later.

WBJEE 2019 Counselling: Important Dates

Online registration, creation of password and payment of registration fee: June 25 to 29, 2019

On line choice filling: June 25 to 30, 2019

Choice locking by candidates: June 29 to 30, 2019

Choice locking by the system: June 30, 2019

1st round of seat allotment result: July 3, 2019

Payment of provisional admission fees and reporting to RCs for document verification, withdrawal etc.: July 4, to 7, 2019

2nd round of seat allotment result July 9, 2019

Payment of provisional admission fees and reporting to RCs for document verification (for new allotment only) withdrawal etc.: July 10 to 11, 2019

3rd round of seat allotment result: July 13, 2019

Payment of provisional admission fees and reporting to RCs for document verification (for new allotment only) withdrawal etc.: July 15 to 17, 2019

Physical reporting and admission at finally allotted institutes (PI) by candidates who have an allotted seat: July 4 to 20, 2019

e-admission process closes: July 20, 2019

