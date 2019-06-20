West Bengal JEE (WBJEE) Result Declared

WBJEE Result 2019 Declared Online: Know How To Check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) result has been released online. The result, which was expected on July 2, has been released 15 days earlier.Candidates can download the WBJEE rank card from the official website. The exam was conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEEB in May. The exam is held every year for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in Universities, Government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

Check WBJEE Result

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful candidates. "Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019. Good wishes to your parents and good luck for all your future endeavours," she tweeted.

Last year the WBJEE was held on April 22 and the result came on May 23. The rank cards were released at 4 pm on the same day.

Click here for more Education News