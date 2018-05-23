WBJEE 2018 Result Today At 4.00 pm WBJEE 2018 result will be released today at 4.00 pm confirms the Joint Entrance Examination Board, West Bengal.

WBJEE 2018 result will be released today at 4.00 pm confirms the Joint Entrance Examination Board, West Bengal . Students who had appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in 4.00 pm onwards. The exam is held for admission to Engineering/ Architecture/ Pharmacy degree courses in Universities and Colleges in West Bengal. The application process had begun in December 2017 and the online exam was held on April 22, 2018. Last year, the WBJEE 2017 result was released on June 5, 2017.'The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 (known as WBJEE 2018) for admission to Engineering / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities J Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Wednesday the 23 May, 2018. The result in the form of downloadable Rank Card of WBJEE-2018' will be available from the Board's website: www.wbjeeb.nic.in on and from 23.05.2018, 4.00 p.m. In addition, candidates may view their ranks from Board's website: www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 p.m onwards,' reads the official notification.For admission to engineering courses, candidates with 10+2 qualification in physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application in regular class mode were eligible. For admission to pharmacy courses, candidates with 10+2 qualification in Physics and Chemistry along with any one of Mathematics / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application as compulsory subjects in regular class mode were eligible.Click here for more Education News