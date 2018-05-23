WBJEE 2018 Result Today At 4.00 pm

'The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 (known as WBJEE 2018) for admission to Engineering / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities J Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Wednesday the 23 May, 2018. The result in the form of downloadable Rank Card of WBJEE-2018' will be available from the Board's website: www.wbjeeb.nic.in on and from 23.05.2018, 4.00 p.m. In addition, candidates may view their ranks from Board's website: www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 p.m onwards,' reads the official notification.
For admission to engineering courses, candidates with 10+2 qualification in physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application in regular class mode were eligible.
For admission to pharmacy courses, candidates with 10+2 qualification in Physics and Chemistry along with any one of Mathematics / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application as compulsory subjects in regular class mode were eligible.
