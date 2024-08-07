WBJEE Counselling 2024 To End Today, Check Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for Mop-up Round for candidates today. Applicants who wish make any changes or modify their choices can do so by today.



The results for the Mop-up Round seat allotment process will be announced on August 9, 2024.



Post the allotment of seats, candidates will be required to make payment for the seat acceptance from August 9-12. They will also be required to report to the allotted institutes for document verification by August 12, 2024.



The official notice reads: "A previously registered candidate is required to pay a fee of Rs 200 and confirm his/her willingness to participate in the Mop-up Round. Once a candidate confirms his/her participation in the Mop-up Round, the decision cannot be reversed."



The WBJEE counselling process involves several stages, including registration, choice filling for colleges and courses, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification and more.



Seats are allotted based on the seat matrix and the list of participating colleges available on the official website. The Mop-up Round is conducted to fill any remaining vacant seats after the initial rounds of counselling.



The round is open to all candidates who have not been allotted a seat or those who wish to change their current allotment.



West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is conducted to screen eligible candidates for admission to engineering, technology and architecture colleges in the state.

