WBJEE 2020 Application Process Ends Today

WBJEE 2020 application process will conclude today

WBJEE 2020 application process will conclude today. After the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form and download revised confirmation page from November 14 to November 16, 2019. The exam is scheduled on February 2, 2020.

After today, students will not be allowed to register for the exam and consequently will not be able to fill the application form. The application process has four steps - registration, application form filling, uploading photo and signature, and payment of application fee. Students applying for the exam will have to pay Rs. 700 (Rs. 500 for SC/ST/OBC candidates) as examination fee.

The admit card for WBJEE 2020 will tentatively be released on January 27, 2020. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce result publication date later.

WBJEE 2020 will be conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There will be two papers in the exam - Paper I will be Mathematics, and Paper II will be Physics and Chemistry.

Candidates appearing in both Paper-I and Paper-II and who are awarded General Merit rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Courses in all institutes, while candidates appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy Courses (except in Jadavpur University).

