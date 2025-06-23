West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Download Here

West Bengal JEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to declare the result for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

West Bengal JEE Result 2025: How To Download JEE Result ?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on "Sign in" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

West Bengal JEE Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The WBJEE exam consisted of two papers: Paper 1 for Mathematics and Paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry, each were held for a duration of two hours.

Both the examinations were conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)-based format with 75 questions asked in Paper 1 and 80 questions for Paper 2.

Paper 1 had one mark for each correct answer while paper 2 had two marks for each correct answer.

The WBJEE 2024 results were declared on June 6, 2024. Based on the previous year's trend, it could be anticipated that the result for WBJEE 2025 might be released near the month of June.

Candidates can stay updated regarding the result through the official website of WBJEEB.