West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to release the WBJEE 2025 result soon. This highly anticipated announcement will determine the fate of thousands of students who appeared for the examination. Candidates can download their results from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

WBJEE Result 2025 Live: How To Download Result?

Step 1. Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Step 2. Click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025" under the "Important Link" section

Step 3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4. Click on the "Sign in" button

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download your result for future reference

What's Included in the WBJEE Marksheet?

The WBJEE marksheet will contain essential details about a candidate's performance in the examination. These details include the candidate's name, roll number, rank secured in WBJEE 2025, total scores obtained, and individual scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Additionally, the marksheet will also display the candidate's date of birth, category, and gender.

WBJEE 2025 Exam Details

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27 in two shifts. The first shift was dedicated to Paper I, which covered Mathematics and was held from 11 am to 1 pm. The second shift was for Paper II, which included Physics and Chemistry, and was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.



What to Do After Checking Your Result

After checking their WBJEE result 2025, candidates can take a few important steps. Firstly, they should download and print their marksheet for future reference and counseling purposes. Next, candidates should verify their rank and scores to determine their eligibility for counseling and admission. If they qualify, candidates should prepare for the counseling process by gathering necessary documents and information. This preparation will enable them to navigate the counseling process smoothly and secure admission to their preferred institution.