Join Indian Army Aviation Corps In 2025: Check Eligibility And Training Process

Army Aviation Corps 2025: The Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS), situated in Nashik, Maharashtra trains all the aviators and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) crews of Army Aviation. It provides specialist training to all aviators right from their commissioning and thus enables field units to conduct integrated operations in the battlefield.

The Army Aviation Corps currently operates utility helicopters such as the Dhruv and Chetak. Over the years, Army Aviation has saved hundreds of lives and played crucial roles in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and humanitarian operations during floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and landslides.

Today, the Corps has expanded its operations with combat-ready platforms like the Light Utility Helicopters (LCH) and has also taken charge of RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems/UAVs), boosting its surveillance and combat capabilities.

Training at CATS, Nashik

All aviators of the Army Aviation Corps are trained at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS), located in Nashik, Maharashtra. Established on September 1, 2003 as a Category 'A' training institution under the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), CATS is the Army's premier centre for aviation training.

Training begins right from an officer's commissioning and prepares them for flying in varied terrains-from deserts and plains to high-altitude zones like Siachen.

How to Join the Army Aviation Corps

To become an Army Aviator, candidates must first join the Indian Army as a commissioned officer. There is no direct civilian entry into Army Aviation.

1. Become an Army Officer

You can join the Army through:

NDA (National Defence Academy) - after Class 12

CDS (Combined Defence Services Exam) - after graduation

Technical Entry Scheme (TES) - for engineering students

University Entry Scheme (UES) - for final-year engineering students

Direct SSB for NCC Cadets (NCC Special Entry)

SSC (Short Service Commission - Non-Tech and Tech)

After clearing SSB and medicals, you become an officer and undergo training at IMA/OTA.

2. Volunteer for Army Aviation

Once you become an officer:

You can volunteer for the Army Aviation Corps.

Your performance in training, medical fitness, aptitude and clearance from Aviation Directorate determine your eligibility.

Candidates may be required to clear the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT) or its updated equivalent (CPSS) to be eligible for flying roles.

3. Training at CATS, Nashik

After selection, officers proceed to CATS, Nashik for aviation-specific training.

Here, you receive:

Basic flying training

Combat flying and tactical training

RPAS/UAV training (for those selected)

Simulator-based helicopter training

Advanced courses like Combat Aviation Course for combat flying and instructional roles

After successful completion, you are awarded your Army Aviation Wings and posted to operational squadrons.

Who Can Apply for Army Aviation Training?

You can apply if: