Meet Captain Abhilasha Barak, First Woman Combat Pilot In Army Aviation

Captain Abhilasha Barak was awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots

Captain Abhilasha Barak has created history by becoming the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator. The announcement was made on the official social media page of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) on Wednesday.

Captain Barak's achievement has been described as a "Golden Letter Day" in the history of Indian Army Aviation. Upon successful completion of her training, Captain Barak was awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army pilots, the post said.

The post, shared on Instagram, also features a set of pictures from the ceremony. The note, attached to the social media upload, read, "Golden letter day in the history of Indian Army aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training."

"Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons," it read.

Some images from the ceremony were also shared on Twitter. Take a look:

Golden Letter Day in the history of #IndianArmy Aviation.



Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the First Woman Officer to join #ArmyAviationCorps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. (1/2)#InStrideWithTheFuturepic.twitter.com/RX9It4UBYA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 25, 2022

Reacting to the news, several users have described it as a “proud moment”.

Proud moment ???????????????? — alpana (@alpana90173058) May 25, 2022

A person said, “Fantastic. Happy landings to all the young aviators.”

Fantastic. Happy landings to all the young aviators! ✈️ — Wg Cdr Nitin Purandare (Retd) ???????? (@nitinpurandare) May 25, 2022

According to the official website, the inception of the Army Aviation wing of the RAF in India took place in 1942. However, it was only in August 1947 that the first Indian Air Observation Post-flight was raised. The Army Aviation Corps, in particular, was established on November 1, 1986. It was “immediately inducted into Operation Pawan,” which has been described as a “crucial test” for the Corps that had been newly formed.