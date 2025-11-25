Want To Join Indian Air Force? Know The Selection Process And Exam Pattern

Indian Airforce AFCAT 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced openings for Indian citizens-both men and women-to join as Group 'A' Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The recruitment will be conducted through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), scheduled for January 31, 2026 (Saturday).

Eligibility and Verification



Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying. Their admission at every stage-written exam and Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing-will remain provisional until final verification. If any candidate is found ineligible at any point, the IAF will cancel their candidature.



Vacancies and Branches



AFCAT offers positions across Flying, Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical), and Weapon Systems branches.



Key vacancies include:

Flying Branch (SSC): 34 seats for men, 4 for women.

Technical Branch (AE-L/AE-M):

PC (Men & Women): AE(L)-3, AE(M)-9

SSC (Men): AE(L)-100, AE(M)-38

SSC (Women): AE(L)-23, AE(M)-9

Non-Technical Branches:

Men (SSC): WS-21, Admin-48, Logistics-9, Accounts-8, Education-2, Meteorology-1

Women (SSC): WS-5, Admin-12, Logistics-2, Accounts-2, Education-2, Meteorology-2

NCC Special Entry (Flying): 10% of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% of AFCAT vacancies for SSC are reserved.

Types of Commission

Permanent Commission (PC): Offered to both men and women in Technical branches. Officers serve till superannuation.

Short Service Commission (SSC):

Flying Branch: 14-year tenure.

Ground Duty Branches: 10-year initial tenure, extendable by 4 years based on requirements and merit.

SSC officers are not entitled to pension.



Later grant of PC is subject to vacancies, policies, and suitability.



Age Limit:

Flying Branch: 20-24 years as on January 1, 2027. CPL holders can apply till 26 years.

Ground Duty Branches: 20-26 years as on January 1, 2027.

Marital Status: Candidates must be unmarried at the start of the course and cannot marry during training. Violations will lead to discharge and recovery of training expenditure.

Date of Birth Proof: Only Matriculation/SSC or University-recognised equivalent certificates are accepted.

AFCAT Examination Pattern

Exam Typer: The online AFCAT exam is objective and conducted in English.

Subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability (English), Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude.

Duration: 2 hours

Questions: 100

Total Marks: 300

Marking Scheme

+3 marks for every correct answer

-1 mark for every incorrect answer

0 marks for unattempted questions

The detailed notification provides further instructions for application and document submission. Interested candidates are advised to go through the complete guidelines before applying to ensure they meet all requirements for joining the Indian Air Force.