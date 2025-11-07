Indian Air Force AFCAT Exam 2026: Notification Released For Several Posts, Apply Here

Air Force AFCAT Exam 2026: The Indian Air Force (AIF) has released the 2026 Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification. The course will begin for Short Service Commision (SSC) in January 2026 for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) posts. Candidates can register on the official website afcat.cdac.in starting November 10, 2025 until December 9, 2025. Along with the SSC scheme, applications have been invited for special entry scheme (for flying posts only). Training for selected students will begin at the Air Force Academy, Dundigai, Hyderabad in either the last week of December, 2026 or first week of January, 2027.

AFCAT 2026: Eligibiliy Criteria, Salary and Stipend

Candidates applying must be aged between 20 and 24 years for flying branch and 20 to 26 years for Ground duty as on January 1, 2027 and an application fee of Rs. 500 is required to be paid.

Flying cadets will receive a fixed stipend of Rs. 56,100 during their one year of training and flying officers will be paid between Rs. 56,100 and Rs. 1,77,500 (Level 10 pay) and a Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs. 15,500. Upon commissioning, candidates are eligible for allowances also keeping in view the nature of duty/place of posting. An insurance (on contribution) of Rs. 1.25 crore is also appliable to service officers.

Those applying must not have a tatoo on any part of their body except the inner face of forearms.

Official Notice - "AFCAT 2026 Exam Notification"

The detailed notification mentioning total number of vacancies will be released on November 9 on the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT