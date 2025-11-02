Indian Army Physical Requirements: Fitness, Vision And Health Standards Explained

Indian Army Physical, Mental Requirements 2025: The Indian Army requires candidates to meet specific physical and mental standards to ensure they are fit for the challenges of military service. These include fitness levels, medical and psychological assessments, and strict discipline. The army encourages aspirants to prepare for these requirements before appearing for the selection process. Check the key Indian Army physical eligibility details.

1. Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

The Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is one of the most crucial assessments. Candidates must complete specific repetitions and timings as per military standards, which include:

Running 2.4 km in 10 minutes and 30 seconds

Completing 40 push-ups, 6 pull-ups, 30 sit-ups, and two sets each of squats and lunges

Demonstrating basic swimming proficiency

2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) checks height, chest, and weight to ensure they meet Indian Army standards. Weight must be proportionate to height - for instance:

A candidate with a height of 152 cm should weigh between 40 kg and 58 kg (for males above 25 years)

A candidate with a height of 173 cm should have a maximum weight of 75 kg

Candidates can check the complete chart on the official websites - joinindianarmy.nic.in or afcat.cdac.in

3. Vision Requirements

Aspirants must meet the army's vision standards, generally requiring 6/6 corrected vision. Good colour perception is essential, and candidates with poor eyesight or those who have undergone radial keratotomy are considered unfit.

4. Tattoos Not Permitted

The Indian Army strictly prohibits tattoos on the body, except for those on the inner forearm in certain cases.

5. Dental Health

Maintaining proper dental hygiene is mandatory. Poor dental health can result in disqualification during medical evaluation.

6. Psychological Evaluation

Shortlisted candidates undergo an interview conducted by a Psychologist, Group Testing Officer, and Interviewing Officer, followed by a medical examination.

Aspirants can refer to the detailed Indian Army notification for complete guidelines on physical fitness, vision, and other eligibility requirements before applying.