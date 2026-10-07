How To Become A Commercial Pilot? Know The Step-By-Step Path After Class 10

Seeing an aircraft flying across the sky, many students dream of becoming pilots. A career as a commercial pilot is not only exciting but can also offer a good salary, professional recognition, and opportunities to travel around the world. If you have completed Class 10 and want to build a career in the aviation sector, here is a step-by-step guide on how to start preparing for a career as a commercial pilot.

You cannot enter the cockpit immediately after passing Class 10, but you can certainly begin preparing for a career as a pilot.

Choose the right subjects: After Class 10, students must study Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in Classes 11 and 12.

Class 12 marks: Candidates generally need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the Class 12 board examination to meet the eligibility requirements for further training and examinations.

From Student Pilot Licence To Commercial Pilot Licence: The Journey To Becoming A Pilot

After completing Class 12, candidates need to enrol in a flying school recognised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The journey to becoming a pilot involves obtaining three key licences.

Student Pilot Licence (SPL): After enrolling at a flying academy, candidates first need to clear the required theory examination to obtain an SPL. The minimum age requirement is 16 years.

Private Pilot Licence (PPL): Candidates can obtain a PPL after completing the required flight training and clearing the prescribed medical examination.

Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL): A CPL is required to fly aircraft for commercial airlines. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, clear the DGCA's written examinations, and complete the required flight training.

Medical Fitness And Physical Standards

Apart from academic qualifications, candidates aspiring to become pilots must meet the prescribed physical and medical standards. The DGCA requires pilots to undergo Class 1 and Class 2 medical examinations, depending on the licence and privileges sought. Candidates must meet the prescribed vision and other medical standards to ensure that they are fit to fly.

How Much Does A Commercial Pilot Earn?

After completing training, candidates starting their careers as junior first officers at an airline may earn around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. With experience and after becoming a captain, the salary can rise to Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per month or more, depending on the airline, aircraft type, and experience.