VSU Nellore Releases UG Degree Result; Osmania University To Release Degree Result Soon

How to check VSU, Nellore, UG Degree Exam Result 2017?
Step one: Go to VSU official website: http://www.simhapuriuniv.ac.in
Step two: Click on the result tab.
Step three: Click on the respective result link for your course.
Step four: Enter your registration number.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
Repeat the same steps to check your revaluation results as well. The University will notify about the process to apply for revaluation in due process of time.
Meanwhile, Osmania University also released the recounting result for MA/MSc/MCom (Previous and Final) from PGRRCDE examinations which were held in June/July 2017. As per a notice on the official website, there have been no change in marks of the students who applied for recounting. It is also expected that Osmania University will release the result for UG degree exams held in December 2017 soon.
