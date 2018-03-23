VITEEE 2018 Slot Booking Begins @ Vit.ac.in; Apply Now Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened the window for the spot booking for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2018 on the website, www.vit.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT VITEEE 2018 Slot Booking Begins @ Vit.ac.in; Apply Now New Delhi: VITEEE 2018 spot booking has started on the official website of the exam. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened the window for the spot booking for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2018 on the website, www.vit.ac.in. Candidates are strictly advised to give utmost care in selecting the Test subject, PCME / PCBE in VITEEE-2018.



PCME (Physics /Chemistry/Maths/English) candidates are eligible for all B.Tech programmes. PCBE (Physics/Chemistry/Biology/English) candidates are eligible for B.Tech. Bio-stream programmes only.



Even though you have filled the VITEEE-2018 test subject on OMR/Online, carefully choose the subject once again at the time of slot booking.



The selected subjects will not be changed, under any circumstances.



In case of any topology error / typo error, the Name /DOB/ Photo & Sign due etc., can be rectified at the time of counselling. Book your slot without any panic and proceed for VITEEE-2018 exam



It is the candidates responsibility to refer the schedule and pattern of exam given on the website www.vit.ac.in from 1st November 2017 onwards.



It is the individual responsibility of the candidate to select the Exam date / session/ Venue as per schedule given on our slot booking link, without fail. The candidates are also requested to refer the instructions given on the e-admit card.

VITEEE 2018 Slot Booking: How to do

Follow these steps:



Step one: Go to official VIT University website: www.vit.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link for VITEEE 2018.

Step three: Click on the link for Slot Booking.

Step four: Login using your application number and password and security code provided.

Step five: Book the slot for VITEEE test as per your convenience and download your admit card.



