VITEEE 2018 Slot Booking Begins @ Vit.ac.in; Apply Now

PCME (Physics /Chemistry/Maths/English) candidates are eligible for all B.Tech programmes. PCBE (Physics/Chemistry/Biology/English) candidates are eligible for B.Tech. Bio-stream programmes only.
Even though you have filled the VITEEE-2018 test subject on OMR/Online, carefully choose the subject once again at the time of slot booking.
BITSAT 2018 Slot Booking Begins; Exam In May
The selected subjects will not be changed, under any circumstances.
In case of any topology error / typo error, the Name /DOB/ Photo & Sign due etc., can be rectified at the time of counselling. Book your slot without any panic and proceed for VITEEE-2018 exam
It is the candidates responsibility to refer the schedule and pattern of exam given on the website www.vit.ac.in from 1st November 2017 onwards.
It is the individual responsibility of the candidate to select the Exam date / session/ Venue as per schedule given on our slot booking link, without fail. The candidates are also requested to refer the instructions given on the e-admit card.
VITEEE 2018 Slot Booking: How to do
Follow these steps:
Comments
Step two: Click on the link for VITEEE 2018.
Step three: Click on the link for Slot Booking.
Step four: Login using your application number and password and security code provided.
Step five: Book the slot for VITEEE test as per your convenience and download your admit card.
Click here for more Education News