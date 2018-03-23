BITSAT 2018: Test Date, Slot Reservation Begins; Exam In May BITS Pilani has released the centre allotment for registered candidates for BITSAT 2018 on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT BITSAT 2018: Test Date, Slot Reservation Begins; Exam In May New Delhi: BITS Pilani has released the centre allotment for registered candidates for BITSAT 2018 on the official website. Candidates who have already registered for the exam can check the address for exam centres. Starting today, candidates will also be able to book their test date and slot. The application process for



BITSAT is a computer based test which is also conducted for admission to B.Pharm. course apart from BE course at the various campuses. The exam is of 3 hours duration and consists of four parts - Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology.



Physics and Chemistry sections will have 40 questions each. English Proficiency will have 15 questions and Logical Reasoning will have 10 questions. Mathematics/Biology will have 45 questions.



The questions will be objective in nature and each question will have four answer choices out of which only one will be correct. Each correct answer will fetch 3 marks and there will be a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.



Candidates who are able to answer all the questions in 180 minutes will be given 12 extra questions. There won't be any extra time given for the extra questions and should be finished in the 180 minutes duration itself.



Click here for more



BITS Pilani has released the centre allotment for registered candidates for BITSAT 2018 on the official website. Candidates who have already registered for the exam can check the address for exam centres. Starting today, candidates will also be able to book their test date and slot. The application process for BITSAT 2018 concluded on March 19 . BITSAT or BITS Admission Test is conducted for admission to Integrated First Degree programme of BITS Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.BITSAT is a computer based test which is also conducted for admission to B.Pharm. course apart from BE course at the various campuses. The exam is of 3 hours duration and consists of four parts - Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology.Physics and Chemistry sections will have 40 questions each. English Proficiency will have 15 questions and Logical Reasoning will have 10 questions. Mathematics/Biology will have 45 questions.The questions will be objective in nature and each question will have four answer choices out of which only one will be correct. Each correct answer will fetch 3 marks and there will be a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer. Candidates who are able to answer all the questions in 180 minutes will be given 12 extra questions. There won't be any extra time given for the extra questions and should be finished in the 180 minutes duration itself.Click here for more Education News