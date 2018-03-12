BITSAT 2018: Last Date For Online Application Extended Till March 19; Apply Now The last date to register for BITSAT 2018 has been extended till March 19, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT BITSAT 2018: Last Date For Online Application Extended Till March 19 New Delhi: The last date to register for BITSAT 2018 has been extended. Now, the candidates who wish to appear in BITSAT can apply for the entrance exam till March 19, 2018. Earlier the last date for application was March 13, 2018. The application link will be closed at 5:00 pm on the last date of registration. The registration can be done on the official website for



BITSAT or BITS Admission Test is conducted for admission to all the Integrated First Degree programme of BITS Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus. BITST is a computer based test which is also conducted for admission to B.Pharm. course apart from BE course at the various campuses.





BITSAT 2018 Application Fee



The application fee for male candidates is Rs.2950 and for female candidates is Rs. 2450 in case they choose an exam centre in India. For applicants who choose Dubai as their exam centre, the Application Fee for both male and female candidates will be the same and will be US$70 (or Rs.4500 Indian Rupees).





Candidates will be allowed to submit the application fee either through online mode (Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking) or in offline mode at any ICICI bank branch through a specially generated Pay-in slip. Candidates will also be allowed to submit application fee via PayTM.





BITSAT 2018 Exam Pattern



The exam will have 150 questions. There will be four parts in the question paper. Part I will be Physics carrying 40 questions. Part II will be Chemistry which will be 40 questions. Part III will have two sub-sections - English Proficiency which will have 15 questions and Logical Reasoning which will have 10 questions. Part IV will be Mathematics (Biology for students who apply for B.Pharm.) which will have 45 questions.





There will be no separate time limit for individual parts of the question paper. If a student is successful in answering all the 150 questions before the designated time of 3 hours, they will be given an extra set of 12 questions. The extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology.





