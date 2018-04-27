VITEEE 2018 Result Announced At Vit.ac.in; Check Now

How to check VITEEE 2018 Result?
VITEEE 2018 Result now available at www.vit.ac.in
Step 1: Go to the official website of VIT University, vit.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the "VITEEE 2018 - Results" link given under the the Bulletin Board tab on the home page
Step 3: On next page, Click on the results link given under the feature "VITEEE-RESULTS & EQUATING METHODOLOGY"
Step 4: On next page, enter registration details
Step 5: Submit the details and check your results.
Now, that the results are declared, students can begin their preparation for the counselling. The VITEEE Counselling will begin in May. Check detailed VITEEE Counselling schedule here
The short-listed students will be allotted branches in the counselling procedure based on their All India Rank in the VITEEE 2018 exam. The counselling process will be conducted at four locations: Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amaravati.
Comments
Click here for more Education News