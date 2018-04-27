VITEEE 2018 Result Announced At Vit.ac.in; Check Now VIT University has released the result for VITEEE 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT VITEEE 2018 Result Announced At Vit.ac.in; Check Now New Delhi: VIT University has released the result for VITEEE 2018. students who had appeared for the VITEEE 2018 exam had been on tenterhooks since yesterday when the university activated a link for result and then withdrew it. The result has finally been released and students can check the same on the VIT University official website. VITEEE is conducted for admission to Engineering and other professional graduate courses which are offered at the various VIT campuses.



How to check VITEEE 2018 Result?





Step 1: Go to the official website of VIT University, vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "VITEEE 2018 - Results" link given under the the Bulletin Board tab on the home page

Step 3: On next page, Click on the results link given under the feature "VITEEE-RESULTS & EQUATING METHODOLOGY"

Step 4: On next page, enter registration details

Step 5: Submit the details and check your results.



Now, that the results are declared, students can begin their preparation for the counselling. The VITEEE Counselling will begin in May. Check detailed



The short-listed students will be allotted branches in the counselling procedure based on their All India Rank in the VITEEE 2018 exam. The counselling process will be conducted at four locations: Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amaravati.







Click here for more



