Visva-Bharati Invites Applications For Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

Visva-Bharati university.

Central University Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan has invited applications for the appointment of vice chancellor. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education to check the details for the post. The last date to submit applications in the prescribed proforma is within 30 days starting from December 13, 2023.

Eligibility criteria

An academician with a distinguished background having a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation is eligible to apply. The candidate must not be more than 65 years of age for applying to the post.

Remuneration

The job role is entitled for a salary of Rs 2,10,000 per month along with special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual benefits.



Procedure for Appointment

The appointment to the post will be made from a panel of names recommended by a Committee constituted under the provisions of Visva-Bharati Act, 1951. The terms and conditions of the services for the appointment will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.

Visva-Bharati university was founded by the first non-European Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Thakur (popularly known as Tagore) in 1921. It was declared to be a central university and an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1951.

The President of India is the Paridarsaka (Visitor) of the University, the Governor of West Bengal is the Pradhana (Rector), and the Prime Minister of India acts as the Acharya (Chancellor). The President appoints the Upacharya (Vice-chancellor) of the University.