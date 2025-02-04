Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Decision To Address Chancellor As 'Kulguru' And Vice-Chancellor As 'Prati Kulguru'

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday approved the change in official nomenclature of university chancellors and vice chancellors. These officials will now be called 'Kulguru' and 'Prati Kulguru'. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's Office. After the meeting, ministers Jogaram Patel and Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary held a press conference to give details of the decisions made. Apart from this, many other significant proposals were also approved to enhance the state's policies and infrastructure.

Key Decisions Taken in the Cabinet Meeting:

The cabinet approved the implementation of the Rajasthan Data Policy.

An additional incentive of Rs 100 crore will be provided to the first three data centre investing over Rs 100 crore.

These data centres will receive exemptions from stamp duty, land conversion charges, and electricity tariffs, promoting the establishment of Green Data Centres as part of the Green Revolution initiative.

A day before the cabinet meeting, an anti-conversion bill was tabled in the assembly. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar stated that if someone marries with the intention of converting religion, it will be considered "love jihad". If it is proven that the purpose of the marriage is religious conversion, the marriage may be annulled by the family court under the provisions of the proposed law.

Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973, through the Madhya Pradesh University (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Higher Education Department was authorised to take necessary action to reintroduce and pass the bill in the upcoming assembly session. As per the amendment, approval was given to change the designation of Vice-Chancellor to "Kulguru" in universities.