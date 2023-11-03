Video: Inside IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus. Inauguration On Nov 6

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to inaugurate its first international campus outside India on November 6. The institute will set up the IITM Zanzibar campus in Africa.

In an official tweet on X, IIT Madras posted, “Preparations are in full swing at the IITM Zanzibar Campus, which is awaiting its official inauguration on November 6, 2023. IITM Zanzibar campus is the first international campus by IIT Madras and also the first by any of the IITs in India.”

The campus is being set up in Africa with a move to internationalise Indian education, the institute said earlier. The setting up of offshore campus will build an engagement between the people of the two countries. The offshore campus will have faculty and students from India as well as part of this cohort.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV earlier, Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of School of Engineering and Science and Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said, “IIT-M considers this opportunity important for its future growth as an institution, and is investing significantly in the vision and operation of its Zanzibar campus. The activity builds on our strengths in academics, research and innovation and brings together significant diversity of thought and ideas into our system. It will highlight IIT-M's emergence as an institution of global repute.”

Admission of students is based on screening tests and interviews conducted by a faculty committee from IIT Madras. All students go through the same process for admission by filling a detailed application form with information about their academic performance, screening test and interview. This admission process is different from JEE, and is modelled partially on early years of admission to the IITs.