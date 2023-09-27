IIT Madras Professor On How Zanzibar Campus Will Help Global Students

IIT Madras

In a move to internationalise Indian education, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will set up an offshore campus in Tanzania, Africa. This will be the first IIT that is establishing its offshore campus abroad. The aim is to strengthen educational cooperation between the two countries. Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of School of Engineering and Science and Director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras shares details about the upcoming offshore campus of the institute.



What is the motive behind setting up offshore campus of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in foreign countries?

We recognise the need to be international in our student/faculty profile. While there are a number of ways of bringing international cohorts within the IIT Madras umbrella, an offshore campus is arguably the most challenging but direct means. The setting up of offshore campus of the institute will build an engagement between the people of the two countries. The offshore campus will have faculty and students from India who would also be part of this cohort.



When will IIT Madras launch its campus in Tanzania? How is it going to benefit the institute?

The wheels are already in motion and the first class will be conducted in less than a month from now, on October 24, 2023. Students are expected to arrive on campus on October 22, 2023.We have found that students from across the world and particularly from Africa have significant interest in our academic offerings. We hope that this move will provide more students in the region with the opportunity to become students of IIT-M.



Why did you choose Zanzibar?

The choice of Zanzibar was made via detailed discussions between IIT Madras administration, and the Ministries of Education in India and Zanzibar/Tanzania. The agreement is a tripartite one involving all three. We believe that the partnership is a great one. The team that has been constituted is excited about the opportunity.



What is the process of admission in IIT Madras' campus in Zanzibar?

Admission of students is based on screening tests and interviews conducted by a faculty committee from IIT Madras. All students go through the same process for admission by filling a detailed application form with information about their academic performance, screening test and interview. This admission process is different from JEE, and is modelled partially on early years of admission to the IITs. Students appear for an interview with IIT-M faculty committees, in addition to a screening test. A reasonable representation of women is expected in the final list of enrolled students.



What has been the response to the IIT's move to set up campuses abroad?

The response has been great. Aspiring students, faculty and potential research collaborators have been continuously reaching out to us for taking admission in the institute. It is an international programme. Students of all nationalities, including Indian and Tanzanian, are welcome to take admission into the programme.



How is it going to benefit the institute?

IIT-M considers this opportunity important for its future growth as an institution, and is investing significantly in the vision and operation of its Zanzibar campus. The activity builds on our strengths in academics, research and innovation and brings together significant diversity of thought and ideas into our system. It will highlight IIT-M's emergence as an institution of global repute.



