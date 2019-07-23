Vadodara: Primary School Children Enjoy 'Bag Free' Education

Children too seemed happy with the 'no bags' system.

In a unique approach, children studying in primary classes in government schools of Vadodara have been excused from carrying heavy bags to the school and back. They are instead being provided with study kits which are kept in the school itself.

'The children come to the school empty-handed, study with the help of study kits and leave the schools after depositing them back. They are not given any homework and are taught using practical methods like storytelling, songs and acting," Jigar Thakur, the principal of one such school said.

It is a part of the Pragna initiative launched by the state government to bring about reforms in the education system.

Children too seemed happy with the initiative and said they were happy with the 'no bags' system.

"We get the notebooks to study here and we learn many new activities daily. We get the books here too and so we have to carry no bags to the school," Suraj, a student said.

