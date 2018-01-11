Uttarakhand Madrassas To Teach Sanskrit The lower committee of Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board (UMEB) has given its nod to a proposal seeking inclusion of Sanskrit and Computer Science as optional subjects in madrassas all over the state from the next academic session.

Uttarakhand Madrassas To Teach Sanskrit Dehradun: The lower committee of Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board (UMEB) has given its nod to a proposal seeking inclusion of Sanskrit and Computer Science as optional subjects in madrassas all over the state from the next academic session. At present, madrassas in the state offer Maths, Science, Ayush and Social Science as optional subjects.



A six-member lower committee of the board yesterday cleared the proposal for inclusion of Sanskrit and Computer Science as optional subjects, UMEB Deputy Registrar Akhlaq Ahmad told PTI.



The proposal will now be moved to the upper committee of the board for its approval, he said.



The approval to include Sanskrit in the syllabus comes days after the Madrassa Welfare Society of Uttarakhand approached the state government to include Sanskrit as one of the subjects in the syllabus.



