Uttarakhand Madrassas To Teach Sanskrit

The lower committee of Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board (UMEB) has given its nod to a proposal seeking inclusion of Sanskrit and Computer Science as optional subjects in madrassas all over the state from the next academic session.

Education | | Updated: January 11, 2018 17:27 IST
Dehradun:  The lower committee of Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Board (UMEB) has given its nod to a proposal seeking inclusion of Sanskrit and Computer Science as optional subjects in madrassas all over the state from the next academic session. At present, madrassas in the state offer Maths, Science, Ayush and Social Science as optional subjects.

A six-member lower committee of the board yesterday cleared the proposal for inclusion of Sanskrit and Computer Science as optional subjects, UMEB Deputy Registrar Akhlaq Ahmad told PTI.

The proposal will now be moved to the upper committee of the board for its approval, he said.

The approval to include Sanskrit in the syllabus comes days after the Madrassa Welfare Society of Uttarakhand approached the state government to include Sanskrit as one of the subjects in the syllabus.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

