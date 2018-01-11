Uttarakhand Madrassas To Teach Sanskrit

A six-member lower committee of the board yesterday cleared the proposal for inclusion of Sanskrit and Computer Science as optional subjects, UMEB Deputy Registrar Akhlaq Ahmad told PTI.
The proposal will now be moved to the upper committee of the board for its approval, he said.
The approval to include Sanskrit in the syllabus comes days after the Madrassa Welfare Society of Uttarakhand approached the state government to include Sanskrit as one of the subjects in the syllabus.
