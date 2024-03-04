Uttarakhand Boards: Class 12 Maths Paper Had Out-of-Syllabus Questions, Complain Students

The mathematics question paper of Uttarakhand Board Examination for class 12 on Monday contained out-of-syllabus questions carrying seven marks, the candidates complained.

They demanded bonus marks of seven in the paper from the board to compensate for this.

The questions carrying seven marks were from out of the revised syllabus for 2023-24, class 12 candidates Devashish Panwar, Ayush Bhandari, Aditya Mastwal, Pratishtha Bhatt and Deepika said after coming out of the examination centre.

Pointing out that their percentage of marks will decrease due to this, the students demanded bonus marks of seven from the board.

