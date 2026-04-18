Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026 To Be Out 'Very Soon', Says DigiLocker

Uttarakhand Board Results 2026 Soon: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, is likely to release the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination results for 2026 "very soon," according to DigiLocker. Once officially announced, students will be able to check their UK Board results and download scorecards through ndtv.com/education/results.

The results will also be available on the official UBSE website, ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as at results.digilocker.gov.in.

How To Check And Download Results

To check and download their marksheets, students will need to use the required credentials, such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number.

Details Mentioned On Online Marksheet

The online scorecards may include subject-wise marks and key student details such as name, roll number, roll code, and parents' names.

As the online marksheets are provisional in nature, students will have to collect the original marksheets from their respective schools, which will be available a few days after the results are declared.

When Were UBSE Examinations Conducted?

The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 21 to March 20, while practical exams were held between January 16 and February 15.

Past Performance

Last year, a total of 90.77 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 exams, with Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly securing the top rank. In Class 12, the pass percentage stood at 88.20 per cent, with Anushka Rana emerging as the topper.

In 2025, the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 11, and the results were declared on April 19.