"Iran Can't Blackmail Us: Trump After Tehran's Flip-Flop On Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump warned Iran not to "blackmail" the United States with its flip-flopping on the fate of the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again -- you know, as they've been doing for years -- and they can't blackmail us."

However, Trump also showed optimism about a deal with Iran and said, "They [Iran] got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years".

"It's going actually along very well, and we'll see, but we'll have some information by the end of the day", he said.

Iran Shuts Strait Of Hormuz Again

Iran's military command, in a statement, said that Washington had broken a promise by continuing its naval blockade of ships sailing to and from Iran's ports.

"Until the United States restores freedom of movement for all vessels visiting Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled," it said.

However, late on Saturday morning, Iranian state TV, citing the military's central command, said "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous status" and "is under strict management and control of the armed forces", blaming the ongoing US blockade.

The announcement came after Trump said that despite Iran's decision to reopen the strait on Friday, the American blockade would remain fully in place until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington, including on its nuclear programme.